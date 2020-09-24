Madhuri Dixit recalls old family trips with a throwback picture, says 'time well spent'

Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit shared a family picture on Instagram from one of the gateway’s while reviving old memories. While captioning the post, the actress recalled the old trips and wrote that her time with family is the best time spent.

Madhuri Dixit recalls old family trip memories

In the selfie, Madhuri Dixit can be striking a pose with her husband Dr. Sriram Nene while their kids pose behind them. Going by the picture, It seems to be from one of their trips abroad as viewers can catch a glimpse of the amazing picturesque landscape behind with a breathtaking view. The actress also wrote, “a throwback to family trips.” The picture shared by the actress is sure to revive old memories of her fans and followers about their old trips with friends and family. The Kalank actress shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “throwback Thursday.”

Earlier, the actress who is making the most of her lockdown period with family shared a video where husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their sons Arin and Ryan having a quality time planting saplings together. The family seemed to be enjoying their lockdown time together by prepping their own kitchen garden. In the video, the whole family could be seen filling up their empty trays with soil and seeds, while the miny planters and trays were marked with their respective herb names. The video also showcased a clear before and after pics of their kitchen garden as well.

Madhuri Dixit shared the post today captioning it as “Setting up my kitchen garden together with the family. Never stop trying your hand at something new and interesting. #ExperiencesOverThings". She also stated “Together we plant, together we see it grow,” as could be seen in the video

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is expected to be next seen in Netflix’s upcoming series. Reportedly, the series is titled, Heroine. This upcoming web series will mark Madhuri Dixit’s debut in the web series department. She had last collaborated with Netflix in the Marathi drama called 15th August.

(Image credit: Madhuri Dixit/ Instagram)

