Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Favourite Fan Art Picture, Says 'it's Always So Overwhelming'

Amid coronavirus pandemic which has created a panic among the people, several Bollywood stars are sharing positive messages and pictures on social media. Joining the bandwagon, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a creative art by one of his fans on Twitter. Madhuri who was overwhelmed to receive such love from her fans shared one of her favorite fan art.

Madhuri Dixit shares a creative fan art on Twitter

The Aaja Nachle actress who is spreading positivity on the Internet with her online dance classes amid lockdown shared the intriguing artwork on the micro-blogging site. The painting created by one of her fans, Dhawal Gupta showcased the picture of the graceful actress from her early career days in the fraternity. Dhawal shared the portrait of Madhuri on Twitter and expressed his love towards the star. He wrote that capturing the finest actress on the portrait was a tedious task for the artist. But, the artist tried hard and gave it a shot which turned out to be a great success.

It's always so overwhelming to see all the love you guys shower on me. Here's sharing one of #MyFavouriteFanArt. You guys are superb❤️🤗 https://t.co/7Fi7UFGgR0 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 5, 2020

Lauding the efforts of the artist, Madhuri shared the painting and wrote that it is overwhelming to see all the love that gets bestowed on the actress. Madhuri praised the painter and also wrote that Dhawal is superb. Seeing the beautiful gesture by Madhuri, several fans of the actress hailed her move and praised the artist for his painting. One of the fans shared his creative work in the comment section and tried to highlight his work. He wrote that this painting was created a long time back. Another user commented that the picture is stunning while the third user chimed in and wrote “its beautiful maam.” Another user wrote that Madhuri is an all-time favorite for her fans.

@MadhuriDixit mam please see mine Also 🙏🙏🙏❤️

Made this a while back🤗

Lots of love to you❤️#MyFavouriteFanArt#MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/bZ2WixEQsN — Muskan Sharma🤟😎 (@Muskan10sharma) May 5, 2020

Yes, it's really very beautiful ma'am.. — @prititrivedi (@trivedipriti_) May 5, 2020

My all time favorite dhak dhak girl — Arif Naguji (@ArifNaguji) May 5, 2020

Some time back, Madhuri interacted with her fans on Twitter through ‘AskMD’ and answered several questions asked by her fans. With various questions coming in, a user asked her what does she think about lockdown extension and she said, "It's not about what we all think. It's about our safety. So any which ways, we all should practice social distancing until it becomes safe out there."

The actor also revealed how she was holding up during quarantine and also replied to a fan who asked about her lockdown routine. Madhuri also suggested her fans to find a silver lining in everything to beat the negativity during the lockdown period and said, "Anger never helps you. Try to think with an open mind and always look on the bright side while dealing with negativity."

