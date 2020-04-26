A Look Back At Madhuri Dixit's Fashion Evolution Over Years

Most of the Bollywood actors have brought about a true fashion revolution for the audiences. So, today let’s talk about one such Bollywood actor who has been a fashion inspiration for many since the 90s. It is none other than the 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit. Check out her fashion evolution:

A look at how Madhuri Dixit has managed to set trends

Madhuri Dixit in this bright blue silk saree has always managed to melt our hearts. This eye-catchy ethnic look gave us a trend of wearing a heavy embroidery work blouse with plain saree with a heavy Pallu. Madhuri looks stunning in this look from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Take look at this Madhuri Dixit's amazing Kurta from Dil Toh Pagal Hai which created a fashion of fitted kurta. Madhuri Dixit in this rust-hued, fitted kurta that portrays the modern-day throwback slip dress and matching churidars made us fall in love with her fashion. The contrasting olive tones in the dupatta is the best thing embracing the look.

Image credit: Snip from Dil To Pagal Hai Title Song / Youtube

Not only Madhuri’s clothes got really popular, but people also loved the lace, sheer kurtas, and beautiful chiffons in her dresses. Now, this is another fashion revolution dress from the movie, Dil Toh Pagal Hain. This is a blue jumpsuit dress that she wears during her dance practice and the song Are Re Are Re.

Now, let's have a look at her love for leather dresses from the movie, 'Mohabbat' in the song Main Hoon Akela. She is wearing a short skirt in brown color and a T-top inside along with a golden shirt over that tied in the front matching today's fashion. She ended the look with her canvas shoes in brown color and a black leather cap.

Madhuri gave us the top-notch fashion sense with her amazing look in the pink silk one-piece till ankle-length. Along with heavy floral embroidery on top, Dixit matched her outfit with beautiful pearl accessories. We still love that gown of Madhuri's and are in awe of how stunning she looked in it.

Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in this Garara pattern dress and sleeveless ethnic wear in chiffon. Madhuri Dixit always manages to set fashion trends, be it for ethnic or modern wear.

Madhuri Dixit in this white denim outfit is giving us major modern outfit goals. She brought a fashion revolution in Bollywood with her stunning outfit.

Madhuri Dixit in this stylish red outfit which is a tight fit and flared skirt along with off-shoulder flared top.

In this look, Madhuri Dixit is giving major fashion goals to inspire for a corporate style file. The pink pant-suit with a black inner is embracing the corporate look.

