Priyanka Chopra hails Madhuri Dixit's initiative 'Dance With Madhuri,' calls it 'positive'

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, people have been adopting several ways to keep themselves busy and entertained at home. Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, who adopted a unique way of doing away with the boredom by teaching her dancing move through her online dance academy, gets hailed by global icon Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka shared a post on Twitter and called it a “wonderful initiative” to spread positivity.

Priyanka Chopra hails Madhuri Dixit's online dance academy

The Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl who will be teaching dance through her academy, ‘Dance With Madhuri,’ gets praised by Priyanka Chopra. The Barfi actress expressed her love for Madhuri and appreciated her for the initiative which can help in spreading positivity amid such difficult times through dance. While lauding Madhuri’s thought, Priyanka wrote that this idea is a wonderful initiative by Madhuri and her team which will enable all to stay positive during these difficult times through dance! While people are staying indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl.

Love @MadhuriDixit #LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team @dancewithMD enabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance!While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl. Chk it - https://t.co/WNG4F10Ge5 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 27, 2020

Madhuri on hearing such words of encouragement was quick enough to reply and thank Priyanka. She even requested people to stay positive and get through this together. Priyanka is not the first one to appreciate Madhuri for her initiative to help people amid the crisis through dance. Earlier her Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt also could not control her excitement after hearing the news and shared a video on her Twitter handle.

Thank you @priyankachopra! Let's all stay positive and get through this together. https://t.co/kMaXwpFdSB — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 28, 2020

Several fans of both the stars who were extremely happy the hear the news and thanked them for coming up with such an initiative while the others expressed their love for the dancing skills of Madhuri. One of the users expressed her desire of watching Madhuri and Priyanka on the track Pinga and also wrote that both could have created magic if cast together in the song. Another user wrote echoed similar sentiments as Priyanka and wrote that the twirl by Madhuri will be one of a kind because she is an amazing dancer. A third user expressed his desire to watch both stars together in a film.

queen praising another queen ❤️🥺 — diya (@Priyonce3) April 27, 2020

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit create magic as they match steps on 'Pinga' — Hayat Mallick (@MallickHayat) April 27, 2020

Can we please have the Boss Ladies, PC and MD work together..as in..a movie, sometime soon enough!🥺😍 — Luv_Madz (@Chandrika2908) April 28, 2020

Ikr. That twirl is epic. She is beautiful❤️. Well, so are you! I wonder what would have happened if I did meet Priyanka Chopra and we became friends. Idk why people resent/dislike her. You deserve Hollywood woman! Stay there and grow. — Shraddha Nair (@ShraddhaNair2) April 27, 2020

We would love to see you both in a movie together very soon...🙏🙏🙏 Like Chandramukhi nd Kashi Bhai together...❤️❤️🔥🔥 #MadhuriDixit #PriyankaChopra — KUMUDHA MDN 🤗♥️🥺 (@kumudhagopal) April 28, 2020

