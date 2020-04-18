Madhuri Dixit shares throwback pictures on World Heritage Day

On the occasion of World Heritage Day which is celebrated to promote cultural heritage all around the globe, Madhuri Dixit Nene took a trip down the memory lane and shared pictures of her old trips. Along with the pictures, Madhuri also explained the importance of preserving the culture and heritage of any place.

Madhuri shared two pictures where she can be seen posing with two of the wonders of the world. In the first, she is seen happily clicking selfie at Colosseum in Rome while in the other one she is posing with the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy.

The Hum Apke Hain Koun star explained the importance of the culture and the similarities two culture share despite being two different countries. She also wrote that the values and sentiments of the people regarding their culture are the same everywhere. She reminded people of their responsibility to preserve the national heritage and culture of their country which is a source of inspiration for everyone.

When we travel to different countries & learn about different cultures we realise we have so much in common. The values, sentiments are same everywhere. Cultures & heritages are a source of inspiration for us & it’s our responsibility to preserve them. #WorldHeritageDay pic.twitter.com/bi0kCges0Y — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 18, 2020

Several fans of the Dhak Dhak girl took to the comment section and kept their views on the same. Some explained how their plans had to eventually get cancelled because of the pandemic while the others shared pictures of similar experiences and narrated their stories as a traveller.

'The value of culture is the same to everywhere'

One of the users wrote that the coronavirus made them made cancel all the travel plans for summer vacations...The user said that they were planning the trip for a long time. Another user who agreed with the views put forth by the star wrote, “So true the picture says it all .. We all should always preserve and respect our heritage.”

A third user took a jibe at the star and wrote that it is strange for him to see that despite being many beautiful places in India, Madhuri shared memories of her trip abroad on the special occasion. Another user chimed in and wrote, “Absolutely right mam... the value of culture is the same to everywhere. ...”

