Lilly Singh praises Madhuri Dixit for her graceful moves, calls her 'Queen'

Madhuri Dixit Nene is known to not only impress her fans with her stellar performances but has always managed to win hearts with her graceful moves and looks. And this time, she is being praised by YouTuber and television show host Lilly Singh. Lilly shared a small boomerang video on Twitter and called Madhuri a “Queen."

Lilly Singh praises Madhuri Dixit's style

The ever-charming personality, Madhuri Dixit Nene who never fails to dazzle her fans with her smile and expressions, was recently praised by Lilly Singh. In the boomerang video, Madhuri who seems to be appearing on a television chat show can be seen flaunting her looks with a style which is sure to leave you awe-struck.

Touched by this beautiful gesture of the YouTuber, an overwhelmed Madhuri thanked her and even asked about her well being in this hour of panic and pandemic due to the coronavirus infection. It was not just Lilly who expressed her love towards Madhuri. As soon as she shared the picture on her Twitter handle, scores of her fans thronged the comment section with beautiful messages and pictures of Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl.

Annual tweet just letting y’all know that @MadhuriDixit is still the queen. Thanks. Good day. pic.twitter.com/kCO2QX9NgI — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) April 14, 2020

Haha that's so sweet of you @Lilly 😇 Hope you are safe and staying home! https://t.co/DUl6VkI4Vi — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 15, 2020

'90's childhood crush'

One of the users shared a picture of Madhuri with her hair all blown away with the wind and wrote justified the caption that Lilly wrote. The user expressed that Madhuri will always rule the hearts of her fan no matter what and she will be the ‘Queen' of Bollywood. Another fan echoed similar sentiments and wrote that the growing glow on Madhuri’s face just signifies that she will always be the graceful and charming personality for her fans.

Lily saying everyone's heart💓💓💓🤗🤗🤗

A QUEEN THEN,NOW AND FOREVER 💓 pic.twitter.com/69DVH2ns7Y — Muskan Sharma🤟😎 (@Muskan10sharma) April 15, 2020

Looking amazing personality and soo innocent , love you — Muhammad Sajid Sial (@Muhamma66250416) April 15, 2020

Childhood crush of 90s kids — Unpaid Views (@UnpaidViews) April 15, 2020

@ Madhuri Dixit, I am very much fond of you! I am from Bangladesh! — Lea.B (@Camelia915Lea) April 15, 2020

