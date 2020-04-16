Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Pics Of Her 'home-garden' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As coronavirus pandemic has left people confined to their house and practice social distancing, several Bollywood stars are utilizing every bit of their time at home in doing something constructive and worthwhile. Madhuri Dixit Nene these days is spending her time by gardening and growing vegetables and fruits. She shared the picture on her Instagram story and gave a glimpse of what all is she growing for her family.

Madhuri Dixit is creating her own home garden

Madhuri who is frequently updating her fans with her quarantine pictures and video gave a view of her gardening skills these days. Bollywood’s diva shared a picture where she showed how she is trying to grow vegetables and fruits at home to keep her family members healthy and safe. Fans can see small plants with Pomegranate and Figs hanging on it which will just inspire you to adopt similar ways of growing fresh fruits and vegetables at home.

Earlier Madhuri shared a video from her Kathak rehearsals where she can be seen practicing the classical dance form along with her elder son Arin playing the table for her. A few seconds later Arin can be seen joining her mother as he tries to learn Kathak from her. Madhuri was on the ninth cloud when she got the chance to teach her son as she always wanted to do so. The moment, capturing the mother-son duo doing Kathak, was something that has created a buzz among the fans of the actress.

Apart from this, the Kalank star updated her fans with her fitness routine on Instagram and urged people to gear up and follow the same and not wait for the gym to get open. In the one minute 12 seconds video, Madhuri can be seen performing some basic and stretching exercises that are needed to stay fit.

The Dhak Dhak girl who is known to not only impress her fans with her stellar performances but has always managed to win hearts with her graceful moves and looks. And this time, she is being praised by YouTuber and television show host Lilly Singh. Lilly shared a small boomerang video on Twitter and called Madhuri a “Queen."

