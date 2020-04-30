Sonam Kapoor Does Not Seem To Be Pleased With Anand Ahuja's Choice Of Workout Music

Sonam Kapoor recently uploaded a video from her gym where her exhausted husband, Anand Ahuja, could be seen resting. In the video, she can be seen showing people how Anand Ahuja is just done with his workout routine. She can also be heard telling the viewers that Anand Ahuja does not have a regular taste when it comes to workout music.

Anand Ahuja’s workout music choice surprises Sonam

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share that she finds her husband Anand Ahuja’s taste in workout music unusual. In the video posted, the actor can be seen shooting a video in the gym that is there in their apartment. Anand Ahuja can be seen collapsed on a blue workout mat after a hectic workout routine. Sonam has captured the video to show her followers that Anand Ahuja listens to classical music while he is sweating it out. She can also be heard asking her husband in the background what is going on. Anand Ahuja simply smiles at the camera as he is taken by surprise. In the caption added with the video, Sonam Kapoor has reaffirmed the audience that her husband works out to this kind of music. Have a look at the snip from the story here.

Anand Ahuja’s wish for Sonam Kapoor's sister

Anand Ahuja recently took to Instagram to wish Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor, on the occasion of her birthday. He posted a picture from his wedding ceremony with Sonam Kapoor where Rhea Kapoor can also be seen in a candid form. In the caption for the post, Anand Ahuja has mentioned that Rhea Kapoor is one of the most giving people that he has come across. Have a look at the picture from his Instagram here.

