Madhuri Dixit shares her wallpaper, starts #WhatsOnYourPhone

Amid the lockdown, several Bollywood stars are in self-isolation in their homes and are finding ways to communicate with their fans through social media. Bollywood’s graceful star Madhuri Dixit has joined the bandwagon of stars who are using this medium vigorously to reach their fans.

Madhuri Dixit starts 'what's on your phone' game on Twitter

Madhuri shared a glimpse of her mobile phone wallpaper and has asked the fans to screenshot their mobile wallpaper. She started the game with #WhatsOnYourPhone on her Twitter handle. On Madhuri's phone, only one picture of her is installed like wallpaper. While sharing the wallpaper, she wrote, “since the lockdown has tied all of us with our phones, I thought why to make it a little fun. I am sharing a screenshot of my phone wallpaper and look forward to seeing you. Let's start.”

Hey guys, since the lockdown has got us all hooked on our phones, I thought why not have some fun with it! I am going to share a screenshot of my phone wallpaper & I am eager to see what's yours. So let's begin! #WhatsOnYourPhone pic.twitter.com/7leQNx72fg — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 21, 2020

As soon as the Aaja Nachle actress shared her wallpaper on the social media, several fans of the star bombarded the comment section with the screenshots of their wallpaper. Fans painted the comment section colorful with beautiful pictures that they used as their phone wallpaper. Some had pictures of their favorite stars while some showcased their love for Madhuri and had her picture on the wallpaper.

One of the users shared his beautiful wallpaper with Madhuri’s picture. In the picture, Madhuri is grabbing eye-balls in a red outfit.

Another user shared the screenshot of his wallpaper which had pictures of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. A third user shared a surreal wallpaper that was clicked by him. The wallpaper had a street with lamposts and the moon which just looked amazing. Another user shared his wallpaper which included the hands of a couple joined together under the waterbed.



#WhatsOnYourPhone this one I got 2 days back.. it's so surreal and serien @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/k1wAkgdqEw — Nikhil Agwan (@nikhilagwan) April 21, 2020

