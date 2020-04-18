When Erica Fernandes And Madhuri Dixit Danced To 'Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani's Ghagra' Song

Erica Fernandes is a popular TV star famous for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica is followed by a massive number of people on social media due to her acting and fashion sense. Recently, one of her old dance videos was shared by a fan account. The video is of August 2019 and one can find Erica Fernandes shaking a leg with Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit on the sets of a dance competition show. Erica was a guest on the show called Dance Deewane 2 which was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia, and hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

In the Instagram clip, one can see Madhuri and Erica dancing to Madhuri's song Ghagra. While Erica was seen as someone stumped while standing beside Madhuri Dixit, she still managed to perform a sweet bit on the show. After the show, Erica captioned a heartfelt post for Madhuri Dixit on Instagram stating that it was a surreal moment for her and even though she was nervous to dance beside her, she will remember the moment. Take a look at the clip that was shared by a fan.

Erica had actually come as a guest on Dance Deewane 2 for its Ganesh Chaturthi special episode. The episode also featured TV actors like Siddharth Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti. Erica was seen in an embroidered dress while Madhuri Dixit was donning a purple Kanjeevaram saree.

Meanwhile, Erica is currently seen on Star Plus as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the show has had an 8 years leap and the characters are seen in a completely new avatar. The show will continue after the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted in the country.

