Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit's Best Moments From Their Hit Bollywood Movies

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have always been considered as one of the hit jodis of Bollywood. Their movies Hum Aapke Hain Koun & Saajan are considered one of their best movies till date. Here are some of their other popular Bollywood movies and their hit scenes which are still recreated by their loving fans.

Salman Khan's best scenes with Madhuri Dixit

Saajan

The movie Saajan stars actors Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles. The movie is about love and sacrifice as two brothers fall for the same girl. One of the best scenes in the movie Saajan of actors Madhur Dixit and Salman Khan is when he sees her for the first time. However, Salman Khan later sacrifices his love for Sanjay Dutt in Saajan.

Dil Tera Aashiq

Dil Tera Aashiqui was the second film of actors Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan together. One of their best moments together in this film is when Salman Khan deliberately makes Madhuri Dixit wait so she misses her bus. However, when she decides to go with another man who tries to harras her, Salman Khan comes to save her from the man, like a true hero.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!

Hum Aapke Hai Koun was one of the best films of actors Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan. Madhur Dixit's best moment with Salman Khan in the movie Hum Aapke Hai Koun is when he tries to confess his love to her. However, the entire scene turns into a hilarious one when she pushes him into the pool right before he tries to speak up.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

The movie Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam stars actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film is based on the relationship of a husband and wife, and also focuses on friendship, jealousy and insecurity. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were seen as best friends in the movie Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam while Shah Rukh Khan was seen as the jealous husband. One of the best scenes from the movie Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam is when Shah Rukh Khan dreams that Salman Khan slapped him for misbehaving.

