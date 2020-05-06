'Dance Deewane 3' To Have Virtual Auditions Featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene As Judge

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is affecting people around the world. Filming and production in India are shut down following the nationwide lockdown. Celebrities are using online platforms to entertain people, raise funds and even audition. Dance Deewane Season 3 is beginning with virtual auditions taken by Madhuri Dixit Nene and others. Read to know more.

Madhuri as a judge for virtual auditions

Dance Deewane is a dance competition reality show which gives the opportunity to three different generations to face others. The show has had two seasons with 61 episodes. Now the third season of Dance Deewane will begin and the auditions for the same are started online. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia are returning as the judges with Arjun Bijlani as the host.

Madhuri Dixit Nene said that one way to keep up the spirit is to let dance be a form of expression. She is thrilled that they managed to bring back another season of Dance Deewane. The Dhak Dhak girl appeared in several promos asking aspirants to give online auditions for the show.

Madhuri Dixit Nene has more than 19 million followers on Instagram. She is spending her quarantine with husband Shriram Nene and family. The veteran actor shared several videos and pictures while in quarantine at home. Like many others, she was seen reading books, working out and baking.

But the Devdas star took it a notch higher as she was seen doing Kathak practise over a video call. Madhuri captioned one post “Let's not waste this precious time but utilise it to its full capacity... nothing can stop you from doing what you really love❤️”[sic]. Take a look at some of her Kathak videos.

Madhuri Dixit Nene was last seen on the big screen as a dance teacher in Kalank. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Khemu with others. Directed by Abhishek Varman, it is a period drama set in 1945 in the pre-independence British era. Released in 2019, Kalank received mostly negative reviews from the audiences and tanked at the box office.

She will be making her digital debut with an untitled series on Netflix. It will reportedly be helmed by Sri Rao and produced by Karan Johar. The story of the series will uncover the past secrets of a global superstar, also a wife and a mother, after she vanishes without a trace.

