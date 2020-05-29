Madhuri Dixit Opened Up About Her Relationship With Sridevi & Said 'there Was No Rivalry'

The nationwide lockdown has been an opportunity for several people to do different things. And celebrities from Bollywood are also using their time for good. Some celebs are learning how to cook, some are keeping themselves fit and some are even watching their favourite shows. But in this time of lockdown, Madhuri Dixit has concentrated in working on her cooking skills, having more kathak sessions and now she has even turned into a singer. Madhuri spoke to a news portal and talked about her first single Candle. She also spoke about her relationship with Sridevi. Read here to know more on what Madhuri Dixit had to say about Sridevi:

Read Also | Madhuri Dixit Nene Opens Up About Her 1994 Classic 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Madhuri Dixit about her relations ship with Sridevi

Talking to the portal, Madhuri Dixit expressed about how her relationship was with Sridevi. She said that Sridevi was a very professional actor and dedicated her entire life to work. Madhuri went on to say that she had only done about one-fifth of the movies compared to Sridevi, and contrary to popular belief, they had not rivalry. The Dil actor went on to say that they were not competing in a horse race and that they never thought about who was going to come first.

Read Also | Madhuri Dixit Nene Reveals What Went Into Making Of 'Candle' & Other Details About It

Madhuri Dixit also talked about her latest song and her singing debut. She informed that the song was recorded way back when she was in LA. She wanted to make a son that was something everyone can relate to. She added that she wanted to bring light on the struggles and emotions that people have to go through. She then added that the song is something that gives one strength to overcome ones problems. She then added that her song is just the kind of hope that the fans require right now as the world has been down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She then added that she is not sure if she would be a playback singer, but one this is for sure that she will continue to sing.

Read Also | Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre All Praise For Madhuri Dixit's Debut Song 'Candle'

Read Also | Madhuri Dixit Releases Her Debut Single 'Candle', Dedicates It To Frontline Workers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.