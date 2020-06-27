Madhuri Dixit Turns Hair Stylist For Husband Shriram Nene Amid Lockdown, See Post

From documenting her Kathak skills to her singing talent, Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Diixt leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her talented knacks, Now the actress seems to have turned into a hairstylist for her husband Dr. Shriram Nene. Shriram recently, shared a picture showing his new makeover. Shriram, while flaunting his new hairstyle, thanked his wife for giving him a new look.

Madhuri shows her styling skills

Dr. Nene who is a reputed cardiovascular NRI surgeon settled in Denver, US, shared a cute couple picture on his Instagram and flaunted his cool looks styled by his wife. In the picture, Shriram can be seen sitting while posing with his wife. While captioning the post, he thanked his wife for perfectly styling his hair.

Read: Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Read: Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Amazing Journey With The Star

Several fans of the couple were quick enough to shower their love on the adorable couple and hail the styling skills of Madhuri. One of the users praised the couple and wrote that Madhuri must be great with her styling skills. Another user complimented Shriram’s look and wrote that his wife has all the talents. The user even wrote that she is the best actress in the entertainment industry. Another user wrote that Madhuri’s style is always perfect.

Apart from the beautiful couple, amid lockdown, various Bollywood’s star couples left their fans amazed while showing off hair cut sessions at home. After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their quarantine hair cut session on social media, other celebrities took to their respective social media handles and were seen doing the same for their respective partners of family members. From Neena Gupta to Rajkummar Rao, celebrities have been showcasing their haircutting skills and giving their partner a decent quarantine look.

On June 27, Versatile actress Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture on social media from her Taekwondo class sessions that she took with her family. The actress in the picture features with her husband Shriram Nene, and her sons Arin and Ryan Nene. The 53-year-old actress, in her post, revealed that the picture was taken during the testing day of the Taekwondo class where they were tested for the orange belt. While captioning the post on her Instagram page, Madhuri shared her experience and wrote that breaking boards and learning Taekwondo together was an amazing family experience for her. She learned a few things like focus, discipline, and hard work during her time of learning the art.

(Image credit: Shriram Nene/ Instagram)

Read: Madhuri Dixit On Amrish Puri's Birth Anniversary: 'his Unmatched Legacy Will Live Forever'

Read: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Taekwondo Class Sessions With Family, Calls It 'amazing Experience'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.