Madhuri Dixit recalls Taekwondo class sessions with family, calls it 'amazing experience'

Amid lockdown, revisiting old memories and cherishing them on social media has become the trend of the town with Bollywood stars showing active participation. Versatile actress Madhuri Dixit is making the most of her quarantine by sharing throwback memories of her family. The ever-charming actress shared an old picture on social media from her Taekwondo class sessions that she took with her family.

Madhuri Dixit recalls old memories with family

The actress in the picture features with her husband Shriram Nene, and her sons Arin and Ryan Nene. The 53-year-old actress, in her post, revealed that the picture was taken during the testing day of the Taekwondo class where they were tested for the orange belt. While captioning the post on her Instagram page, Madhuri shared her experience and wrote that breaking boards and learning Taekwondo together was an amazing family experience for her. She learned a few things like focus, discipline, and hard work during her time of learning the art.

Several fans of the actress hailed the couple in the post and praised the actress for being an all-rounder. One of the users wrote that the smile of the entire family is just unmissable. Another user appreciated the actress and wrote that she is so talented and an all-rounder. A third user chimed in and wrote, “superb Madhuri maam.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Madhuri is the cutest of all-stars in the industry and especially mentioned her spectacular smile.

Recently, Madhuri celebrated 30 years of her classic 1990’s romance drama Dil. On the milestone, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted several throwback photos that feature her along with the Dangal actor. Within an hour, the post went on to garner over 88 thousand likes. In the caption, the actor said that she had received her first Filmfare award for this film. In the caption, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, “#30YearsOfDil. Working with @_aamirkhan was so much fun! I remember how #IndraKumar gave us an earful every day for joking around & playing tricks on the sets. ðŸ˜„Thanks to the team's hard work & your love, the film did well & I also won my first Filmfare award. Fond memories. #Grateful #Dil.” (sic)

