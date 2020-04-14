Madhuri Dixit Turns Kathak Teacher For Son Amid Lockdown, Netizens Enthralled

Versatile actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is spending her quarantine while donating time to her passion for Kathak. But, this time, the actress was on the ninth cloud as she managed to do something which she always wished for and suddenly it came true. Madhuri shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen teaching kathak to her elder son Arin Nene.

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl shares a clip from her kathak rehearsals where she can be seen tapping her feet with ghungroos while her elder son Arin can be seen playing the tabla. A few seconds later, Madhuri can be seen teaching basic Kathak steps to Arin, something she wished to do for long. The moment, capturing the mother-son duo doing Kathak, was something that has created a buzz among the fans of the actress.

Fans of Madhuri flooded the comment section with their beautiful messages. Some were enthralled by the dancing skills of the actress, while the rest appreciated the way Arin played the tabla.

One of the users wrote that it’s a treat to watch a danseuse like Madhuri. Another user called Madhuri an ever-charming lady who will always be remembered for her dancing skills. A third user chimed in and said that Madhuri is not just a good mother but, she is a good teacher as well.

Apart from this, the ‘Kalank’ star updated her fans with her fitness routine on Instagram and urged people to gear up and follow the same and not wait for the gym to get open. In the one minute 12 seconds video, Madhuri can be seen performing some basic and stretching exercises that are needed to stay fit.

