This Throwback Picture Of Malaika Arora And Madhuri Dixit Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

Malaika Arora loves posting pictures on social media. The actor likes treating her fans with stunning pictures from her workout sessions, fashion shows and much more. And this throwback picture of Malaika Arora along with the all-time diva, Madhuri Dixit, is sure to make fans go ‘Woah!’

Malaika Arora had posted a picture of her along with the stunning Madhuri Dixit a while ago. This throwback picture is from their time together on the reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In the picture, Malaika Arora looked stunning as she can be seen sporting a shimmery outfit and completed the long with dangler earrings and a curly hairdo. While Madhuri Dixit looked radiant in an orange embroidered saree with traditional jewellery and a curly hairdo. Malaika Arora also posted the picture by calling her fellow judge ‘timeless beauty.’ Check out the picture below:

Also read | Madhuri Dixit Nene Offers Free Dance Lessons To Relieve Stress Amid Lockdown

Seems like the picture was a sight for sore eyes as fans could not believe the two in one frame. Looking at the picture, fans went on to comment on all things nice. One of the users wrote “World most beautiful lady's together make us Crazzy (sic)” while the other one wrote, “All beauty in one pic. Never seen before. (sic)” Check out some more comments from their fans below:

Off late, Malaika Arora can be seen sharing a few posts on how she’s spending her time during the lockdown. She can be seen doing all productive things, right from exercising, reading, cooking and much more. Check out a few pictures from Malaika Arora’s Instagram handle.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Shares Quarantine Days Of The Week With A Hilarious Twist, Malaika Agrees

Also read | Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Tuesday Date Night Partner And It Is Not Malaika Arora

Also read | Hrithik Roshan And Madhuri Dixit's Candid Picture Brings Back The Good Ol' Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.