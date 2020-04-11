Madhuri Dixit's Weekend Is All About Dancing With Her Pooch, Ghungroos And All; Watch

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actors are encouraging their fans to stay at home and make the most of this quarantine period. During this time, social media has played a very important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Actor Madhuri Dixit is known to be very active on social media. The actor likes to keep her fans updated with her day to day activities.

On April 11, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account to share a cute video of herself bonding with her dog Carmelo. In the video, Madhuri Dixit has her ghungroos on as she shares an adorable moment with Carmelo. This video posted by Madhuri Dixit has captured her followers' attention. Madhuri Dixit captioned the video as "The one who's always by my side, the one who always entertains me, my favourite dancing partner and the one who always brings a smile on my face - My mellow Carmelo🐶❤️ #NationalPetDay".

In just about 2 hours, the video has received 9 lakh views. Several fans commented on Madhuri Dixit's video. In the video, Madhuri Dixit is wearing a salwar suit. The Kalank actor has tied her hair in a high ponytail. Here is a look at what Madhuri Dixit's fans commented on the video.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the film Kalank. In the film, Madhuri Dixit was sharing screen space with actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film received mixed reviews from the moviegoers. Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman and is produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala.

