Madhuri Dixit Shares A Heart-warming Birthday Wish For Director Sooraj Barjatya; See Post

Bollywood's quintessential actor Madhuri Dixit has won over generations of audiences with not only her beauty and grace but also the A-game of acting that she is known for. The Dedh Ishqiya actor has been active on social media recently and often shares updates about her personal as well as professional life. Earlier on Saturday, she took to Twitter to wish Sooraj Barjatya, the director of one of her super hit films Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! on the occasion of his birthday.

Take a look:

It feels amazing to have witnessed your journey from being an AD to a director who has made such beautiful films that are loved and appreciated by audiences all over the world. I wish you lots of love, luck, and happiness. Happy birthday Sooraj Ji. @SoorajBarjatya — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 22, 2020

Sooraj Barjatya is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry for the grand films made by him usually based on family values and protagonists named 'Prem'. He began his career in the industry as an assistant director to Mahesh Bhatt and made his directorial debut with the 1989 Salman Khan starrer film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Interestingly, Salman Khan has featured in almost all of Sooraj Barjatya's film except Vivah and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. For actor Madhuri Dixit, the blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! had been a career milestone as it went onto become one of the highest-grossing films in the industry. She received tremendous acclamation for her role of Nisha in the film.

What's next for Madhuri Dixit?

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood was last seen in Dharma Productions' multi-starrer film Kalank featuring actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani among others.

She is all set to make her acting debut on the digital streaming giant Netflix with a yet-to-be-titled series. The show will reportedly be directed by the Baar Baar Dekho fame director Sri Rao and bankrolled by popular filmmaker Karan Johar. The story of the series will uncover the past secrets of a global superstar, also a wife and a mother, after she vanishes without a trace.

