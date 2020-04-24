Madhuri Dixit Wishes 'Kalank' Co-star Varun Dhawan On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, ringed in his 33rd birthday on April 24 and the star has been receiving wishes from his fellow friends in the industry. His Kalank co-star Madhuri Dixit extended her endearing birthday wish for Varun Dhawan which just cannot be missed.

Madhuri extends birthday wishes for Varun Dhawan

Madhuri extended wishes on the Twitter handle and wrote, “There can never be a dull moment when you are there on the sets! Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan. I hope you're safe and smiling like you always do!” As soon as Madhuri shared the post on the micro-blogging site, several fans of the stars shared a collage of the two actors while wishing Varun on his birthday.

There can never be a dull moment when you are there on the sets! Here's wishing you a very Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn. Hope you're safe and smiling like you always do! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2020

One of the users shared a beautiful collage of the two stars and wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to the dashing, talented and craziest Varun Dhawan. Wishing you a year filled with lots of happiness and success. Stay blessed.”

Another user called Varun his inspiration and wrote, “Happy Birthday for the inspiration of the youths Lot of love for u. Stay blessed and stay happy always.”

Another user pointed out that Varun Dhawan shared the special day with the “God of cricket” Sachin Tendulkar. Appreciating the same, the user wrote, “That's terrific, Varun shares his birthday with the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar. Happy birthday Varun.”

Another user thanked Madhuri for sharing such a beautiful post and also asked about her coming up projects which she will resume posting the lockdown.

Many many happy returns of the day to the dashing, talented and craziest @Varun_dvn 😎 Wishing you a year filled with lots of happiness and success. Stay blessed ♥🎉#HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #MadhuriDixit #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/fiKhwlDvz8 — Abhinav Garg ❤ MD 👑😍 (@Abhinav_MadzFan) April 24, 2020

Happy Birthday for the inspiration of the youths

Lot of love for u 😍

Stay blessed nd stay happy always😘

@Varun_dvn — 💟βυηN𝐘💟 (@beingrushi676) April 24, 2020

That's terrific, Varun shares his birthday with the God of Cricket @sachin_rt .. Happy birthday Varun — Shiva (@ssr99) April 24, 2020

Hi Beauty Stylish Mathuri Mam

Current Projects ? — boopathiraj (@boopath81339145) April 24, 2020

Varun the BD boy. Be happy. Stay safe. Stay inside — Novice Blogger NB (@Ramakan00879624) April 24, 2020

