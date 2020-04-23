Sai Pallavi Is The New Madhuri Dixit Of South Indian Films? Details Here

South India actor, Sai Pallavi is being hailed as the Madhuri Dixit of South Indian cinema. Apparently, many people seem to believe that the actor resembles the Bollywood beauty. Many directors even believe that the actor is walking in the foot steps of the Bollywood diva when it comes to her film trajectory.

Sai Pallavi was a contestant on the dance show Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show. Sai Pallavi's dancing was also compared to that of a gazelle while some said, "she moved like the wind". However, in a press event later, the actor reportedly revealed that she never was a trained dancer, but wanted to be like her mother.

In one of these dance shows, Sai Pallavi was compared to Madhuri Dixit. Some years later, she made it to the South Indian film industry making a name for herself. According to rumours, she was the first choice for Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Nekkevvaru. Nonetheless, she seems to have made dancing her USP much like Madhuri Dixit.

Another similarity that Sai Pallavi has with Madhuri Dixit is that both the actors reportedly suffered from acne problems. However, neither Pallavi nor Madhuri let it get to them and seemed to perform brilliantly on stage. One of her photoshoots is also similar to Madhuri's still from her movie Dil.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi was a doctor by profession. She made her debut in the Malayalam film, Premam in 2015. The movie also starred Nivin Pauly alongside her. Since then, Sai Pallavi has come a long way and has worked in films like Love Story, Anukoni Athidhi, NGK, Athiran, Maari 2, Karu and many more.

