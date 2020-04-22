Madhuri Dixit shares throwback video on Earth Day, says 'let us all pledge to do our bit'

On the occasion of Earth Day where several stars are posting their thoughts about the planet, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl is spreading awareness about conservation of nature and asked people to pledge their support for the cause. To commemorate the day, Madhuri shared a throwback video on her Twitter handle where she seems to be cycling on a path that is surrounded by lush green trees on both sides of the road.

Madhuri Dixit extends her wishes on earth day with a throwback video

Extending her wishes on the special day, Madhuri asked people to follow small steps at home like “switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees, use fuel & water conservatively” which can protect the planet and the resources to get exhausted one day. Madhuri shared the video and captioned the post as, “This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive on the 50th earth day.

Read: Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Wallpaper, Starts #WhatsOnYourPhone

Read: Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit's Best Moments From Their Hit Bollywood Movies

This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive.On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees,use fuel & water conservatively.Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of pic.twitter.com/VZEIkYCebZ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 22, 2020

Several fans of the star shared their views on the special occasion and stormed the comment section. One of the users wrote that by doing a bit, people can make a better world for all to live. Another user wrote, “Yes, the level of pollution has also decreased due to Lockdown. Due to reduced pollution, there is a lot of change in nature, I believe. What about you #GoCoronaGo.”

A third user shared a picture of the earth along with a sapling while extending out his wishes on the earth day.

Obviously we can make a better world for all — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) April 22, 2020

Yes, the level of pollution has also decreased due to Lokdown. Due to reduced pollution, there is a lot of change in nature, I believe.

What about you #GoCoronaGo — Mr_s_prajapati (@Mrsprajapati3) April 22, 2020

Happy earth day

Love MD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pcOoo3ew7g — Karambir Singh (@Karambirsingh_) April 22, 2020

I pledge to #DoMyBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees,use fuel & water conservatively.👍🙋🏻‍♀️ — @prititrivedi (@trivedipriti_) April 22, 2020

Read: When Erica Fernandes And Madhuri Dixit Danced To 'Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani's Ghagra' Song

Read: Madhuri Dixit Shares Throwback Pictures On World Heritage Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.