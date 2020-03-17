'Will Always Be Proud Of You': Madhuri Dixit Nene's Birthday Wish For Son Arin Is Adorable

Madhuri Dixit Nene's elder son Arin Nene turned 17 on March 17. On his 17th birthday, the Devdas actor took to social media tand shared a photograph of her with son Arin and penned down a heartfelt birthday wish. Check out Madhuri Dixit's birthday post for son Arin Nene below:

Madhuri Dixit's heartfelt message to son Arin on his 17th birthday

"Know that when I scold you, it’s only because I care, and when I hug you, it’s always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, and may your birthday be filled with lots of love & laughter. Happy Birthday Arin."

Just a few days ago, Madhuri Dixit also celebrated his younger son Ryan Nene 15th birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, Dixit took to Instagram to share a video that shows the journey of him growing up. She also penned an adorable caption for Ryan that was loved by her followers.

"With every year passing I see you grow to be a fine young man, it amazes me to see how caring, and considerate you have grownup to be. No matter how much you have grown, for us, you are always going to remain our dearest and smartest baby boy. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ryan. May all your dreams and wishes come true!"

On the career front, Dixit was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the period drama titled Kalank. The film did not perform well at the box office and disappointed a lot of fans who awaited the release of the film. Dixit is reportedly in talks with a few filmmakers regarding her upcoming film but there is no official announcement made about the same.

