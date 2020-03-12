Madhuri Dixit's Outfits That Are The Perfect Inspiration For Bride's Mother; See Pics

When it comes to weddings, the bride needs to look outstanding. The same rule goes for the family of the bride and groom. Especially the mother of the bride needs to put forth her best fashion statement. If you’re the mother of the bride and looking for some fashion inspiration, then you can take your inspiration from Bollywood’s evergreen actor, Madhuri Dixit. Here are five outfits that were worn by Madhuri Dixit that are perfect for the mother of the bride. Read ahead to know-

Outfits worn by Madhuri Dixit that are perfect for the mother of the bride

Cocktail Party

You can always skip those modern silhouettes and go for an Indo-Western look like Madhuri Dixit. The actor was seen wearing a sea-green colour sari gown with a rusted neckpiece, for an event. The outfit is modern, yet traditional.

Haldi Ceremony

Haldi ceremonies are all about the colour yellow. Recently, the Beta actor made a statement in a yellow hue. She wore an off-white Anarkali with golden embroidery, and let her bright yellow colour dupatta flow naturally.

Mehendi/ Sangeet Ceremony

For those late-night festive parties, you should always opt for something comfortable yet good-looking, as Madhuri Dixit has worn in this picture. She wore a red colour embroidered jacket with flared sharara pants. She left her hair open and wore a diamond pair of earrings.

Wedding Day

The day of the wedding is one where it is necessary to make a fashion statement. If you are not much into lehenga, this outfit worn by the actor is perfect for you. She is seen wearing a lehenga skirt with a long Anarkali-style jacket.

Reception Party

Reception parties are all about being glamourous. Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in this yellow sequin saree with an embellished blouse. The thing that cannot go unnoticed is her statement emerald and diamond necklace.