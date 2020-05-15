Madhuri Dixit's Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar, Preity Zinta, Mouni & Others Wish The Actor

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit turned 53 this year. Madhuri Dixit is one of the celebrated actors in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in the 2019 films Kalank and Total Dhamal. The films received mixed reviews from the audience but Madhuri Dixit Nene delivered a fantastic performance in both the films. On Madhuri Dixit's Birthday, several fans wished the actor. Not just the fans but several prominent celebrities also wished Madhuri Dixit as she turns a year older.

Here is a look at the celebrities who wished Madhuri Dixit on her birthday

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a sweet birthday tweet on Madhuri Dixit's birthday. Check out his tweet below.

Happy birthday to the ever graceful & evergreen @MadhuriDixit.

Wishing you a lot of happiness & good health. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2020

Actor Preity Zinta wished Madhuri Dixit on her Twitter account with a throwback picture.

Happy Birthday to my all time fav and my longest girl crush @MadhuriDixit 🥰 Sorry for this photo but I couldn’t find a nice one of us together & this handsome man on my left is way too nice to be cut out🤪 Love U loads. Take care n stay safe❤️ #HappyBirthdayMadhuriDixit #ting pic.twitter.com/BHmpgg5oro — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 15, 2020

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share a special birthday post for Madhuri Dixit. Mouni Roy shared an adorable picture of herself along with Madhuri Dixit Nene. She even penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor in the caption. Mouni Roy captioned the picture as "She s beauty, she s grace and her smile s all things that s right in the world.. happy happy birthday my dearest @madhuridixitnene maam.. wish you everything that your beautiful heart desires & the best that life has to offer today and always..♥️ #timeless💕 #fangirlforlife". Check out the picture below.

Karan Kundra

Actor Karan Kundra also wished Madhuri Dixit on her birthday with a sweet picture of them. In the caption of the picture, Karan Kundra wrote "Just the most gorgeous!! Happy Birthday ❤️❤️". Here is a look at Karan Kundra's birthday post for Madhuri Dixit.

Arjun Bijlani

Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani shared a video on his Instagram account featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene. The video is from the sets of reality dance show Dance Deewane. Arjun Bijlani captioned the video as "Happy birthday to most beautiful woman inside out. Wishing u lots of health mam and see u soon . Can’t wait for dance Deewane to start . We shall celebrate soon ... ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @madhuridixitnene.". Watch the video below.

Singer Guru Randhawa also took to his Twitter account to wish the Dhak Dhak girl on her birthday.

Wishing @MadhuriDixit Maam a very Happy Birthday.

Hope to work with you one day Maam 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ASV2tlCFSU — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) May 15, 2020

