Madhuri Dixit Reveals The 'only' Bollywood Actor Sriram Nene Recognised At Their Wedding

Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr Sriram Nene back in 1999. She took a break from films and moved to the US with him after her marriage. Madhuri Dixit then moved back to the country and has been a part of several films. However, in an interview a few years ago, Madhuri Dixit had opened up about how her husband was clueless about Bollywood and also about how big a star she was.

Madhuri Dixit recalls a hilarious incident from her wedding

Madhuri Dixit spoke about how Dr. Sriram Nene was very clueless about Bollywood in Simi Garewal’s talk show a few years ago. She even recalled a funny incident at her wedding where Dr. Sriram Nene did not recognise any of the big Bollywood stars who attended their wedding. She added that the only actor that he recognised was Amitabh Bachchan since he had seen Bachchan’s films back in school.

Recalling her first meet with Dr. Sriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit revealed that it was like meeting a person who did not know her or anything about her stardom. She also added that when they met for the first time, Dr. Sriram Nene asked Madhuri Dixit if she wanted to go mountain biking. Even though she had never sat on a bicycle for years, Madhuri Dixit instantly agreed and the rest is history. When quizzed about what attracted her to Dr. Sriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit revealed that she saw a little bit of herself in him. She also revealed how they both are complete opposites and that this could also be one of the things that attracted her to him.

Madhuri Dixit moved to the US quickly after she got married leaving her stardom and films back in India. When asked about how she could make that shift from an actor to a wife, Madhuri Dixit revealed that she “savoured every minute of it”. She also mentioned how she would wake up to make her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene some breakfast and then go back to sleep.

