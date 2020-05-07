Bosco Martis Shares Throwback Pic With Madhuri Dixit And 'Housefull 3' Star Cast

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several stars are treating their fans with amazing throwback pictures which will bring back their faded memories on social media. With public places being shut and shootings being stalled, choreographer Bosco Martis shared an old picture from a reality show where he can be seen posing with actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more.

Bosco Martis shares fun packed throwback pictures

The picture shared by the ace choreographer seems to be from a reality show where the stars were present to promote their rib-tickling film Housefull 3. Apart from the ensemble star-cast, Bosco's co-judge Madhuri Dixit can also be seen flashing her smile while striking a pose with all. Bosco who was happy to welcome the entire star-cast of the Housefull franchise on the show shared the picture on his Instagram page. While captioning the picture he wrote that its a throwback to that star-studded evening.

In the old photo, we can see Akshay and Jacqueline standing next to each other while Riteish is seen standing next to Lisa and Madhuri. Bosco is seen standing in the front. However, all the eyes are fixated on Abhishek who is seen goofing around while posing with the Housefull 3 team.

As soon as Bosco shared the beautiful picture, several fans of the dancer stormed the comment section with their messages of praising all. One of the users tagged all as "Heroes." Another user praised Bosco's skils and wrote that congratulations to the incredibly the best dancer. A third user recalled the memory of watching the entire cast on the show and wrote that these are beautiful memories. A fourth user chimed in and asked about the whereabouts of the missing co-actor, Nargis Fakhri who cannot be seen along with the other stars.

