'Mahashivratri 2020': 5 Easy Lip Smacking Sabudana Dishes That Make Great Food For Fasting

Mahashivratri 2020 is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva and marks the night when he performs the heavenly dance. On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2020, a lot of people observe fast and eat only vrat food in India. Sabudana dishes are dishes that are generally eaten during a fast. Sabudana is used in all vrat food. On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2020, here are some sabudana vrat food recipes. Read on to know.

Read | 'Mahashivratri 2020': 10 Dishes You Can Eat While Observing Fast On This Auspicious Day

Sabudana Vada

Sabudana vada is also known as ‘sago vada’ in some places. Traditionally, it comes from Maharashtra and is a deep-fried snack. It is served with spicy green chutney and tastes best when served fresh. It is crispy and delicious and makes for tasty fasting food.

Read | Processed Food That Are Delicious And Good For Health

Sabudana Khichdi

One can try eating sabudana khichdi, which is an Indian dish that is made from soaked sabudana. It can be eaten during fast. It is Peanuts, chilli, potatoes and other ingredients are mixed with it to make it more wholesome. It is a popular dish and is made in many parts of Western India.

Sabudana Papad recipe

Sabudana papad is a tasty and popular snack dish that is usually prepared during the time of Holi. But since Sabudana papad only contains sabuadana. It can be eaten during Mahashivratri 2020 vrat also. It is easy to make.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana Kheer is a popular fasting dish among Indians. Sabudana kheer is a sweet pudding that is made with milk and sabudana. It is creamy, smooth and delicious. It is easy to make and can be used as a dessert item.

Sabudana Ladoo

Sabudana ladoo is a savoury item that is prepared by Indians. It can be served as a vrat dish as it is made from sabudana. Sabudana ladoo is nutritious and easy to make.

Read | Mahashivratri 2020: How To Celebrate The Day In Mumbai

Read | Mahashivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan To Anupam Kher, Here's How B-Town Wished Their Fans

Image Credit: Shutterstock