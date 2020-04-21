When Sara Ali Khan Spoke About Her Parents' Films Which She Enjoyed

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, during an interview talked about her closeness with her mother, Ibrahim’s acting skills and facing PCOD. In a fun conversation, she also opened up about her favourite movies starring Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Read on to know more details:

Sara Ali Khan’s favourite films starring Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she loved Amrita Singh in Betaab, Mard and Chameli Ki Shaadi. Choosing among her recent flicks, Khan applauded her work in Kalyug and 2 States. She also appreciated her mother for slaying with her stellar screen presence after a long hiatus.

Amrita Singh gained popularity for her incredible performances in the 1980s. However, she took a break in the 1990s for about a decade. She returned in 2002 and played supporting characters in successful flicks.

Saif Ali Khan’s best performances which Sara Ali Khan loved

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan talked about her father’s films. She thought Saif ali Khan was amazing in 2006 ensemble drama flick Omkara. Considering his recent performances, she also appreciated Saif Ali Khan in Netflix’s web series Sacred Games. Sara Ali Khan said that his films did not work well at the box office in 2017. Therefore, she called his father’s decision to work in a web series commendable as he did not think what people would say about him. According to the report, she added that he strode ahead and blew everyone away. Moreover, she called it a trendsetter.

