Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies That Failed To Score Well At The Box Office; See List

Nawazuddin Siddiqui immortalised his character of Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games, which marked a new success milestone for him in Bollywood. Not just his digital debut, but several of his movies have also fared well at the box office as well as won over the critics. However, the actor also has some films that failed to bring in the moolah at the box office.

Here are Nawazuddin Siddiqui's movies that did not do well at the BO according to Box Office India

Motichoor Chaknachoor

This Debamitra Biswal directorial is a rather funny take on parental pressures on men and women, and how a man ends up finding love in a woman who wants to marry him only to go abroad. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty, Vibbha Chibber are the lead actors in the film. Motichoor Chaknachoor perfectly encapsulates the essence of a small-town love story. The story further focuses on the compatibility between the two lead characters. The worldwide collection of the movie was ₹ 2,78,00,000.

Photographer

The movie was produced under the banner of Amazon Studios, KNM Productions, Poetic Licence, Skywalk Films, The Match Factory. The film starred actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Akash Sinha, Farrukh Jaffar. The story of the film is about a man who struggles on street day and night to pay off an old family debt. His grandmother constantly pressurizes him to get married, so he convinces the shy stranger to pose as his fiancée and shows the picture to his grandmother. The movie's worldwide collection was ₹ 5,74,00,000.

Monsoon Shootout

Under the direction of Amit Kumar, Monsoon Shootout starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is about a man named Adi, a rookie cop who works on his first assignment on the force, joins an elite, anti-extortion unit of the Mumbai police led by Khan. The movie was produced under the banner of Fission Features, Moving Pictures, Sikhya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Yaffle Films. The worldwide collection of the film was ₹ 90,00,000.

