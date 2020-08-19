Maharashtra Govt Claims SC's Verdict In Sushant Case 'not A Setback'; CM, DyCM, HM To Meet

Following SC's nod to the CBI to take over the probe in late actor Sushant's death case, Maharashtra cabinet minister Rajesh Tope attempted to shrug off the blow, claiming that the verdict 'wasn't a setback'.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a green light to the CBI to investigate the death of actor Sushant while directing the Mumbai police to cooperate in the probe. The apex court further ruled that the Bihar government's recommendation for the CBI probe was competent and that the FIR lodged by Patna police is 'valid'.

Issuing his first response after the SC's verdict, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope claimed that the verdict wasn't a setback to the MVA government and that a meeting with the senior ministers will be convened to discuss their future course of action.

'Not a setback'

"It is the Supreme Court's decision, it is not a setback. The government higher authority - Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister will take the decision on the path ahead", Rajesh Tope said.

Supreme Court's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

All proceedings brought under CBI

"One factor which however is considered relevant for the induction of the Central Agency is to retain public confidence in the impartial working of the State agencies. It is not for the accused to choose the investigating agency," it observed.

The Supreme Court also said that the ongoing investigation by the CBI is held to be lawful. "In the event, a new case is registered at Mumbai on the same issue, in the fitness of things, it would be appropriate if the latter case too, gets investigated by the same agency, on the strength of this Court’s order. Such enabling order will make it possible for the CBI to investigate the new case, avoiding the rigours of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, requiring consent from the State of Maharashtra," it said.

"The actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised. His family, friends and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour. The expected outcome then would be, a measure of justice for the Complainant, who lost his only son," the verdict reads.

