Mahashivratri Celebration In Pune: Famous Lord Shiva Temples To Visit

Mahashivratri in Pune is celebrated with incredible enthusiasm and devotion. The festival unites devotees of Lord Shiva and fills one with the sense of communal harmony. In Pune, the residents often have a grand celebration for this day including several poojas and other festivities. Here are some places to be during this Mahashivratri in Pune.

Mahashivratri celebrations in Pune - Places to visit

Bhimashankar Temple

One of the most famous temples dedicated to Lord Shiva in Maharashtra is the Bhimashankar Temple. It draws its name from the river it is situated upon, Bhima. Popular mythology that goes with this temple is that Lord Shiva took Rudra avatar to kill a demon, Tripurasura, who was destroying the three lokas. After destroying the demon, Lord Shiva chose to rest. It is believed by devotees that the sweat from his body started flowing which later became the Bhima River.

Source: Arup Bhattacharya Instagram

Neelkantheshwar Temple

This temple has its religious significance; however, people also visit here for the vast scenic beauty. The place is filled with sculptures from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata from the Hindu mythology. It is believed that an idol of Lord Shiva was found at this place and later a temple was built to commemorate the occasion.



Source: Anmol Tambe Instagram

