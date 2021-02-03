Maheep Kapoor Digs Out Pictures From Childhood Album, Says 'Take Every Step With Courage'

On Wednesday afternoon, Maheep Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and posted two old childhood pictures of herself on Instagram. In the first photo, Maheep wore a school uniform and tied two plaits. Whereas in the second picture, she pulled off a red and white polka dot frock. Even in this portrait, she tied plaits. Sharing the photos, Kapoor went on to call herself a "baby" and wrote, "Take every step with courage and intent and enjoy the ride."

Maheep often shares throwback pictures that garner a lot of attention on the internet. A user wrote, "Wonderful throwback," whereas, Malaika Arora wrote, "So cute moheeposss" followed by a kiss emoticon. Neelam Kothari Soni and many others dropped endearing comments.

Maheep shares her childhood pic

Earlier, she dug out an old family photo that featured Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan, and husband, Sanjay Kapoor. The family of four posed happily at the Sanjay Kapoor Entertainment Pvt Ltd, office. Fans were quick to comment on baby Shanaya's photo. While Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Love this picture," Seema Khan dropped hearts. Before Shanaya turned 21, Maheep began her birthday countdown and posted many old photos. "Just like that, she turns 21 in 8 days! Time Has Whizzed By! My Heart and Soul. Birthday Count Down," she wrote in the caption. In the photo, the Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai actor was seen planting a kiss on Shanaya's cheeks.

On the work front, Maheep was last seen in the web show titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The series also stars an ensemble cast of Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni). The Netflix series follows the story of four women who love to explore and travel. It also shows how they develop some ups and downs in their bond, but deal with it gracefully. Apart from them, a lot of other stars like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Chunky Panday, Malaika and others have small segments in the series.

