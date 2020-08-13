Maheep Kapoor Is A Proud Mom As She Shares Daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Achievements

Maheep Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor was more than happy to share her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor's new achievement. Shanaya Kapoor recently made her debut as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma for Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. To celebrate this victory, Maheep Kapoor shared a bunch of BTS pictures on Instagram. Take a look at some of the pictures shared by Maheep Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor shares daughter's achievement on social media

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to step into Bollywood. She has made her debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma. In the bunch of pictures shared by Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, she was seen as a clapper. Maheep Kapoor also shared a bunch of pictures of that show Shanaya Kapoor with her colleagues.

Shanaya also posed for a picture with the film’s director Sharan Sharma. The other assistant directors of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl are Sonal Bhardwaj, Rohan Sanctis, and Alka Bhandari. Along with the pictures, Maheep Kapoor also wrote that her daughter is learning the ropes.

Check out a few comments to her post-

Source: Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Many of Maheep Kapoor's friends from the industry commented and appreciated Shanaya Kapoor. They left clap emojis under her pictures denoting how proud they were of the youngster. Several Netizens also commented on what a great job Shanaya had been doing, as she was learning how the actors work.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in lead. The film is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot. The film follows her story of becoming a pilot and her journey as she becomes the first Indian female air-force pilot in combat. The film was initially supposed to release on March 13, 2020, but the dates were pushed ahead due to the Pandemic. It later premiered on Netflix on August 12, 2020.

