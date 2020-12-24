Maheep Kapoor Misses Hubby Sanjay Kapoor; Shares Her 'Christmas Feels' Pics With 'babies'

On December 24, 2020, Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her children celebrating Christmas. The place tagged in the picture is Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In the pictures, Maheep and her children- Shanaya and Jahaan, can be seen twinning with each other wearing an all-black coloured outfit. In her caption, she said that she’s missing her hubby Sanjay Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor celebrates Christmas with children

In her pictures, Maheep looked elegant wearing a black one-piece and minimal jewellery. Her daughter too looked stylish as she wore minimal make-up and kept her hair loose. Jahaan looked dapper wearing a black sweatshirt.

In her caption, Maheep wrote, “Christmas feels with my babies… miss you @sanjaykapoor2500 ‘#FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives’ ‘#NaughtyOrNice’” with winking face, Christmas Tree, and several Santa Claus face emoticons.

Check out fans' reaction

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, her fans were quick to like them and flooded the comment section with positivity. A fan commented, “They are adorable” with a pair of shining red hearts. Another one wrote, “Enjoy your stay in Dubai…” A user commented, “Such beautiful family stay blessed…” with several flower bouquet emoticons. Another user wished them, “Merry Christmas to all you lovelies” with several red hearts.

Maheep is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans with snippets from personal and professional life. In another recent post, she uploaded several pictures including one selfie. In her selfie pic, she can be seen wearing a black coloured mask, while her other pictures focused on her beach waves hair and manicured nails. The place tagged in the post is Rain Beauty Louge in Dubai.

In the pictures, Maheep can be seen wearing a white coloured tie-dye outfit. Her daughter Shanaya wore an olive-coloured tube top and denim shorts. The duo adapted to the ‘new normal’ as they wore a black coloured mask while capturing the pictures. Maheep captioned her picture as, “@shanayakapoor02 & I LOVE @rainbeautyloungedxb! The best parlour in Dubai! ‘#NailArt’, ‘#BeachWaves’, ‘#PamperedAndHow” with a pair of blue hearts.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and lovely comments on the post. A fan commented, “You were my fav in ‘#bollywoodwives’! Love your dry sense of humour and delivery. Just fab. Your expressions priceless. You should do stand-up… or roasting shows” with several 'OK' gesture emoticons. Another one simply called her ‘beautiful’.

Image Source: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

