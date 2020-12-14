Maheep Kapoor Shares 'retro' Throwback Pics With Seema Khan And Neelam Kothari

Former actor Maheep Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share multiple throwbacks of her girl gang which included celebs like - Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Gauri Khan and Neelam Kothari in them. In most of these shots, fans could spot many of the Bollywood divas there in different parties and events. Take a look.

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor takes trip down memory lane to wish hubby Sanjay Kapoor on 22nd anniversary

Maheep Kapoor's Photos

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor all set to 'walk into 2021' with Sanjay; shares still from 'Fabulous Lives'

In the first picture, fans could spot Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey. The picture looks quite retro and the women seem to be in their late twenties. Seema is sporting a black t-shirt with blue jeans while Maheep is seen in a pink top and floral skirt. Bhanva Pandey rocked a white top with blue jeans. In the next picture, the group of women could be seen hanging out with Oprah. In the third post, fans cans post the trio with Gauri Khan. The picture is quite blurry and but all the women are seen dressed quite well.

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor's bio piece: Everything fans would want to know about the FLBW star

The later posts are also quite similar. The celebs are seen in different parties and events. Most of the pictures look quite retro as well. Many fans liked the post and added that the women looked fabulous. Many fans added that they had been watching their recent show and that they were in love with it. Many fans also added that they loved Neelam Kothari's photos most in the lot. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Maheep Kapoor's Instagram

Also Read | Natasha Dalal celebrates Karwa Chauth with Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and others

Maheep is very active on her Instagram and often posts pictures of herself. In her last post, fans could see the celeb enjoying her Doha vacation. The post was captioned - 'Doha you got my heart'. Many fans commented that the celeb looked very beautiful in her post. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans can spot many Bollywood divas in the same picture. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Pandey are also seen in this selfie. This time fans commented that they most Loved Seema Khan in the picture and asked for more of Seema Khan's photos. Take a look at the post:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.