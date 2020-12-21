Maheep Kapoor Shares Picture With Hubby Sanjay Kapoor; Says 'I Don’t Want A Lot For Xmas'

As the holiday season of Christmas approaches, a number of celebrities are posting on their social media about their plans for Christmas. The coronavirus pandemic had rendered doubts over the celebrations of the entire year; but now since the world has started to open up, people are looking to recreate their holiday plans again. Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor have already flown to Dubai for this holiday season, while the latter posted on her Instagram about the same as well. Have a look at her Instagram post and what she wants for Christmas.

Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor fly to Dubai for Christmas

Anil Kapoor’s entire family is known for their lavish lifestyle and celebrations. Maheep Kapoor has posted a few images of herself along with husband Sanjay even as they look forward to their Christmas celebrations in Dubai. One of the pictures show the couple posing with each other in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

Another image shows Maheep striking a pose as she sits beside a big bunch of beautiful flowers, which give a rather pleasant background visual in the picture. She wrote in the caption, “I don’t want a lot for Xmas”, along with the hashtags, “#fabulouslives” and “#2021HereweCome”.

The first hashtag made a reference to the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and the fact that Maheep starred in the show as well. The post was received by a lot of pleasant wishes and comments on Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram post. Her fans and followers posted their comments by saying how good both of them were looking alongside each other. Many even complimented on the eye-catching photos of Maheep. A lot of netizens even wished the couple and their entire family health and luck.

Beside being a part of one of the prominent families of the Hindi film industry, Maheep Kapoor is also a well-known jewellery designer. While she has maintained a distance from starring in any films, Maheep has gained a lot of popularity after starring in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Sanjay Kapoor, on the other hand, has worked in a number of films including Mission Mangal, Luck By Chance, LOC Kargil and many more.

