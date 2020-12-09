Maheep Kapoor Takes Trip Down Memory Lane To Wish Hubby Sanjay Kapoor On 22nd Anniversary

On December 9, 2020, Maheep Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures of herself with hubby Sanjay Kapoor. In the caption, she wished Sanjay a Happy Anniversary and added ‘#fabulouslives’, ‘#22yrs’. In the pictures, the couple can be seen hugging each other, going on a date and sharing a kiss. Many of her fans from the entertainment industry wished the couple on their 22nd anniversary.

Maheep Kapoor wishes Sanjay Kapoor a 'Happy 22nd Anniversary'

The couple was wished by several celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Kanika Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Raj Kundra, Anaita Shroff Dajania, Malaika Arora, Karan Boolani, Sophie Choudry, and many more. Many of her fans too dropped red hearts and lovely comments.

A fan wrote, “Manifesting this sort of love and relationship. Congratulations” with a red heart, while another one commented, “You look so beautiful in the last picture!!” with hearts. A user commented, “Lots and lots of love to both of you” with a hugging face emoticon and red heart. Another user commented, “Happy Anniversary beautiful couple love you” with several red hearts.

This is not the first time that Maheep has shared their throwback pictures from her newly wedding days. On July 15, 2020, she uploaded a series of pictures from her travel diaries with hubby Sanjay Kapoor. She captioned the post as, “We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us” with ‘#andithinktomyselfwhatawonderfulworld’, and ‘#MissTheAdventure’.

Entreprenuer Akshay Marwah commented, “Love the pictures” with an OK gesture emoticon. Chunky Pandey too called the post ‘Mindblowing’ and he further added several heart-eye face emojis. One of her fans wrote, “Mashallah what couple made for each other” with several red hearts.

In her another post, she shared several throwback pictures celebrating her 20th marriage anniversary. In her caption, she wrote, “20 years! Plus 5 yrs dating, so 25 years technically… ‘#CheersToUs’ & to ‘ManyMoreYrsOfMeChewingYourBrain’, ‘#LuckyYou’, ‘#HappyAnniversary’ @sanjaykapoor2500 9/12/98”. A fan wished her and commented, “Congratulation you both! Here’s wishing you both an eternity of happiness and love” with several purple hearts.

Maheep married her longtime boyfriend Sanjay Kapoor in the year 1998. The couple has two children- Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. On her work front, she is currently seen in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey on Netflix.

Image Source: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

