Maheep Kapoor Is Glad Her Movie Was 'nipped In The Bud'; Janhvi Can't Get Over Her Picture

Maheep Kapoor, in her recent Instagram post, expressed how Indian cinema was hilariously saved from her. The throwback picture sees her donning Lycra ensembles and expressing her desire of becoming a leading actor. As soon as the photo was uploaded, Bollywood celebs flooded her post with appreciation.

Maheep Kapoor's throwback picture:

Maheep Kapoor can be seen expressing how she once aspired to be the leading lady of the Bollywood film fraternity. However, for some reason that didn’t happen. According to her, it was lucky that Indian cinema was “nipped in the bud” meaning saved from her. The only thing Maheep can remember is the memory of her donning Lycra ensembles.

The series of picture features her striking poses with her co-actors. The first picture sees her donning a body-hugging pink dress. Her look is accessorised with black boots and sunglasses. She can be seen holding a gun while a dog sits beside her.

The second picture features her donning a stunning black crop-top which is paired with a matching skirt. Donning black boots and stockings, Maheep Kapoor can be seen striking a bold pose with her co-star. As soon as the picture was uploaded, Bollywood celebrities couldn’t help themselves from commenting on her stunning picture.

Janhvi Kapoor & Farah Khan react on Maheep Kapoor’s picture

As soon as the picture was uploaded, celebs flooded Maheep Kapoor's post with compliments. Janhvi Kapoor was amazed by looking at her aunt’s picture. She was seen complimenting her saying “Omg Killing it”. Even popular director and Choreographer Farah Khan was seen reminding Maheep Kapoor about her debut performance. She asked her not to forget her first debut song ‘Nigodi Kaisi Jawani’ which was choreographed by her. Check out their comments here:

Other reactions:

Actor Ananya Panday was also seen expressing her amusement saying “Omg”. While Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan complimented her calling the picture “Brilliant”. Chunky Panday also explained how his mind was blown away after looking at the photograph. Sonam Kapoor requested her to post her music video.

