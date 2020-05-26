Maheep Kapoor & Sanjay Kapoor Share Cute Celebratory Pics On Son Jahaan's Birthday

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor shared adorable family pictures with kids Shanaya and Jahaan, on the occasion of son Jahaan's birthday. In the picture shared by Maheep Kapoor, the family is seen sitting together with a cake, as they pose for the camera. Whereas, Sanjay Kapoor shared the same picture and also uploaded another photo in which he strikes a goofy pose while looking at son Jahaan.

Maheep Kapoor captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to my heart & soul .. my sons birthday wish was a vaccine for the world #LoveMyCrazyFamily." Whereas Sanjay Kapoor's birthday note for son Jahaan Kapoor read, "Happy birthday Jahaan. love you the most, This birthday will always be special with just 4 of us." Fans in huge numbers gushed to wish birthday boy on his special day. Take a look at their posts.

Sanjay's post for Jahaan Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor's post

Recently, Sanjay Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback video from September 1997, while promoting the film Auzaar, along with Salman Khan. In the clip, both Salman and Sanjay are seen all busy, at one of their events. The famous song from the movie, Dil Le Le Lena, which features the duo, can be heard playing in the backdrop. Sanjay Kapoor's caption to the post read, "#throwback, Auzaar promotions,#sept1997, had a great time shooting with Shilpa Salman and Sohail, #memories."

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor recently shared a slew of throwback pictures with Riteish Deshmukh, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar amongst others giving a glimpse of her big gang. Most of the pictures looked like they were clicked at their lavish parties in the past. Maheep's caption to the post read, "When social distancing wasn’t a “thing” ... #GluedToEachOther #GoodOldDays."

Both Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor are quarantined at home amid the lockdown and keep sharing glimpses of their indoor whereabouts on social media. Just like Jahaan Kapoor's birthday, the family, together, also ringed in Maheep Kapoor's birthday at home in April. In the pics shared by Maheep, the four of them are seen sitting on the same table, as they cut Maheep's birthday cake. "Well this isn’t a birthday I will be forgetting anytime soon ! #QuarantineBirthday #MissingMyFriends&FamilyDesperately #GratefulHeart #StayHomeStaySafe," read Maheep's caption to the post.

