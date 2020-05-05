Sanjay Kapoor Opens Up About Job Insecurities, Says 'an Actor Cannot Wear A Mask At Work'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor spoke about his insecurities about life after the lockdown while in conversation with a leading national daily on Tuesday as his debut film Prem clocked in 25 years in the industry. The 54-year-old actor shared that while the lockdown has been his 'own time' inside the house, he has worries about life after the lockdown is lifted. Once on the sets and back to work, he claimed, an actor has to take off the mask in front of the camera.

Sanjay stated that there is no substitute for an actor as no one can step in to do the job, unlike other professions. He said that there is a lot of physicality in an actor's job including the action sequences as well as intimate scenes and that becomes a cause of worry at a time when people would remain sceptical about their distance from another person. Sanjay Kapoor painted a bleak portrait of the film industry as he revealed that it would be difficult to not wear a mask on the sets and while acting when everyone would be expected to exercise caution.

Earlier in the day, the actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of his debut film Prem which released in theaters exactly 25 years ago. He tagged his co-star actor Tabu and wrote, "25 years of Prem, 5th May 1995 my debut film released been a fantastic journey with lots of ups and downs, and the best is yet to come".

Have a look:

The Raja actor also spoke about his experiences at home while under lockdown and credited his kids, Shanaaya and Jahaan Kapoor, for maintaining the calm and positivity in the house. He also spoke about his wife Maheep Kapoor's recent birthday and shared that they celebrated in their own special way inside the house with only the four of them. He revealed that his wife, who would insist on being at home every year on her birthday, celebrated her birthday with her friends on video call as she cut the cake.

