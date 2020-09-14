Maheep Kapoor Shares An Old Photo When She Was Pregnant With Her First Child; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor treats her fans and followers with throwback pictures now and then. Recently, she took to social media and posted an old photo through her official Instagram handle. Maheep Kapoor remembered the time when she was pregnant with her firstborn, Shanaya Kapoor. Check out her recent snap on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's throwback photo

Bollywood producer and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo through her official handle on September 14, 2020, Monday. It features her while standing on the top of the World Trade Center, New York City. During that time, Maheep Kapoor was pregnant with her firstborn, Shanaya Kapoor.

In the picture from the summer of 1999, she is also visible sharing the frame with her husband, Sanjay Kapoor. The couple is twinning in an all-black outfit. Moreover, they are trying to get the New York skyline with their pose.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Top of the #WorldTradeCenterNYC â¤ï¸ Windows of the world restaurant, #SimplerDays #SummerOf1999 #PregnantWithMyFirstBorn ... FYI we were trying to get the New York skyline, therefore the stupid pose ... #EpicFail”.

She added the hashtags such as World Trade Centre NYC, Simpler Days, the Summer of 1999, Pregnant with my Firstborn, and Epic Fail alongside the description. Check out Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s old photo on Instagram:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Shanaya Kapoor And Maheep Kapoor Go Trekking With Girl Gang

Response to Maheep Kapoor's photo

Within an hour of sharing the photo, Maheep Kapoor garnered more than 2180 likes and over 24 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the duo dropped appreciative replies on the picture. Many among them called Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor 'perfect' and explained how good they look together.

However, Malaika Arora’s hilarious comment won the hearts. She wrote, “Looks like u both playing Fugdiiiiiii”. On the other hand, people used emoticons to express themselves, such as heart-eyed smileys, fire, hearts, crown, thumbs up, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s photo on social media that you must check out:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.