Shanaya Kapoor And Maheep Kapoor Go Trekking With Girl Gang

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor went for a trek with her daughter. Recently, she took to social media and shared a series of pictures from her trip with the girl gang. It features them connecting with nature in the backdrop of lush greens. Moreover, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor is visible rejoicing in the clear blue water. Here is everything you need to know about Maheep Kapoor’s latest social media post. Read on:

Shanaya Kapoor's trekking photos

Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram and shared photos through her official handle on September 13, 2020, Sunday. She posted ten pictures from the trip while enjoying the splendid views of nature. Maheep Kapoor is twinning with her daughter Shanaya Kapoor in an all-black outfit. The mother-daughter duo has donned a comfortable ensemble for the trek. They have opted for the black tee and teamed with a pair of comfortable pants of the same shade. Moreover, Shanaya Kapoor and her mother have also sported similar New York Yankees’ cap for a complete look.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Maheep Kapoor has mentioned how she dropped numerous pictures with Shanaya Kapoor from their trek. She wrote, “Incredible India 🇮🇳❤️ #intothewild #trekking #mycrew❤️ went overboard with the pictures but ... 🤷🏻‍♀️.” Moreover, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife added hashtags such as Into The Wild, Trekking, and My Crew alongside the caption. Check out pictures of Maheep Kapoor with her daughter Shanaya Kapoor:

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Fans' response to Maheep Kapoor's Instagram carousel post

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram post, Maheep Kapoor garnered more than 8300 likes on the photo-sharing platform. However, it did not receive any comment. Besides dropping the post on her feed, Kapoor also shared a few stories to share a glimpse of her trekking trip. It features how Shanaya Kapoor’s shoes were torn by the end of their trek.

Similarly, Seema Khan, who was also a part of the trip, shared several photos. While some feature her rejoicing with the girl gang, others have scenic views of the hills. Take a look at the pictures:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.