Maheep Kapoor Takes A Stroll Down The Memory Lane As Son Jahaan Turns 15; See Pics

After sharing an adorable family photo to wish her 'heart & soul' on his 15th birthday, Maheep Kapoor has taken to social media to wish her son, Jahaan Kapoor yet again, on his birthday by staring a streak of his cutesy childhood pictures as she took a stroll down the memory lane. Earlier, Maheep gave fans an insight into how the Kapoor family celebrated son Jahaan Kapoor's quarantine birthday. Her midnight birthday wish post read, "Happy birthday to my heart & soul, my sons birthday wish was a vaccine for the world#LoveMyCrazyFamily."

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor & Sanjay Kapoor Share Cute Celebratory Pics On Son Jahaan's Birthday

Maheep Kapoor walks down the memory lane

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's son, Jahaan Kapoor turned 15 today, i.e. May 26, 2020. Although due to the on-going lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Kapoor family couldn't celebrate Jahaan's 15th birthday with a bang at night, Maheep, Sanjay and Shanaya made sure that they had a quarantine birthday celebration at home to make the youngest member of the family feel special at 12 a.m. yesterday.

After sharing glimpses of how she celebrated her son's birthday at 12 yesterday, Maheep Kapoor recently shared a streak of adorable childhood pictures with Jahaan Kapoor for expressing how much she loves him. In addition to sharing the photographs, she captioned the post, "Love you #My15YearOldBoy #MyJahaan".

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor's Dance Video With Dad Sanjay Kapoor Garners Appreciation From Bollywood

Check out the post below:

Soon after Maheep Kapoor shared the birthday post, Jahaan Kapoor's cousin and Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor was taken by shock as she could not believe it that baby Jahaan has turned 15 already. Rhea expressed her shock in the comment section of Maheep's post and wished him as she wrote, "Shut the f*** up Jahan is 15? That’s mad. Happy birthday, Jahaan!" Check out her comment below:

Also Read | Ananya Panday's Father Chunky Panday Shares A Throwback Pic; Amuses Sanjay Kapoor

Later, a lot of eminent faces from the showbiz also took to the comment section of the post to give their best wishes to Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's son on his birthday. Celebrities including Sonali Bendre, Amrita Arora, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Sussanne Khan to name a few wished Jahaan Kapoor on his 15th birthday. Have a look:

Also Read | Sanjay Kapoor Posts An Adorable Photo With Wife Maheep On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.