Maheep Kapoor All Set To 'walk Into 2021' With Sanjay; Shares Still From 'Fabulous Lives'

On December 6, 2020, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with hubby Sanjay Kapoor, which is a still from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She is all set to 'walk into 2021' year with her hubby Sanjay. In the picture, Maheep looked elegant wearing a dark green suit which she paired with a black tube top. She wore minimal make-up and completed her look with matte red lipstick and white shoes.

Maheep Kapoor's candid shot with husband Sanjay

In the picture, her hair is styled straight and kept loose. On the other hand, Sanjay can be seen wearing a white shirt and red denim jacket and jeans with white shoes. She captioned the picture as, “Walking into 2021 like… ‘#ShwaiShwai’, ‘#fabulouslives’" with a red heart and clinking champagne glasses emoticon. Many of her fans went gaga over the couple and their stylish appearance. They dropped red hearts and showered love in the comments section.

Her fans were quick to appreciate the picture. A fan commented, “Gorgeous” with a red heart while another one called her ‘cute’. A user expressed his curiosity for her reality web series and commented, “Can’t wait for the next season with your ladies. I spend some time back in 2016 in Mumbai my favourite city”. Another user wrote, “U were awesome in series… So natural” with a red heart. A fan complimented her beauty and wrote, “Beautiful beautiful” with a kissing face emoticon.

This is not the first time that Maheep has given major fashion goals to her fans. In her another recent post, Maheep looked stylish in an all-black outfit. She wore a black shimmery jacket and black pants with a plain black top inside. She wore minimal make-up with red lipstick and styled her hair in loose beach waves. In the caption, she informed her fans about her series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix. Several friends from the entertainment industry showed their eagerness in the comments. Sussanne Khan commented, “Can’t wait to see” with heart eye face emoticon. Simone Khambatta complimented her beauty and called her ‘hotttaaay’ in the comment. Many others dropped red hearts and lovely comments.

Image Source: Maheep Kapoor Instagram

