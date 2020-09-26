MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With His Sportsman Spirit Despite Thumping Defeat Against Delhi

Despite losing to Delhi on Friday, fans could not help but adore skipper MS Dhoni as he displayed a moment of perfect sportsmanship during the match. During the first innings of the game, Dhoni helped opener Prithvi Shaw clean dust off his eyes while he was batting. The youngster was in form and playing a wonderful inning against Chennai and while Dhoni was devising how to dismiss him, at the same time, the wicketkeeper ensured that he was not troubled by the dust. As the game progressed, Dhoni also stumped Shaw out of his crease, however, he had won hearts yet again by then.

Here's how fans reacted to the moment:

Chennai falter in run-chase

After being put in to bat by Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan added 94 runs for the opening wicket before Dhawan was trapped plumb in front of the wicket. Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer then rebuilt for Delhi. The young opener looked in great touch and at one point, it seemed that he would single-handedly take his team to a formidable total. However, that was not to be as he was outfoxed by veteran leggie Piyush Chawla for a stellar 64 (43).

The Chennai batsmen failed to apply themselves as openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed before the Powerplay overs. Spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel made things difficult for the batsmen and even though Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis added 54 runs for the fourth-wicket stand, they failed to keep up with the required run-rate as it kept on getting steeper and once Faf was dismissed, all Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja could do was delay the inevitable as they looked to reduce their deficit taking the Net-Run-Rate (NRR) into consideration. Jadeja was dismissed on the final ball of the match as the three-time winners were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

