Sanju Samson Doesn't Need To Be Next Anyone: Gautam Gambhir Responds To 'next Dhoni' Claim

Six-hitting star Sanju Samson once again grabbed eyeballs with his power-hitting prowess as he played a key role in helping Rajasthan register the highest run-chase in IPL history on Sunday. Owning the scorecard of 85 runs in 42 balls, Sanju Samson's boundary-studded innings featured seven sixes and 4 fours at a strike rate of 202.38. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir hailed the Kerala-lad and responded to a claim that Sanju Samson was the next MS Dhoni, saying that Sanju Samson did not need to be anybody and that he was 'the Sanju Samson of Indian cricket'.

'Doesn’t need to be next anyone': Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson gets player of the match

In the aftermath of smashing performance of Rajasthan’s batsmen, Sanju Samson bagged the player of the match for his 42-ball 85. In his acceptance speech, the player acknowledged how he has been “hitting it well” for the last year and said he knows his game has changed. Adding that he was “fed up” with things not working out for him and therefore decided to “give my everything” for the remaining ten years he has to play cricket. Samson even credited his game to his father who is a “very powerful man”.

Sanju Samson said, “Hitting it well for the last one year. I can see a change in my game, and have played two-three practice games here. I was really fed up of myself for the last one work with things not working out for me. So I decided I have 10 more years left in this wonderful game, and decided to give my everything to this sport. I believe it’s in my gene as my father’s a very powerful man and that’s why I have a lot of strength.”

Rahul Tewatia helps Rajasthan snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith kept his team's hopes alive with a brilliant half-century while Sanju Samson once again made his bat do the talking as he scored a 42-ball 85. However, it was Rahul Tewatia who changed his team's fortunes completely as he struck pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over. He scored a 31-ball 53 at a strike rate of 170.97 that included seven maximums. Jofra Archer also hit Mohammed Shami for a couple of sixes in the penultimate over and even though he accounted for Tewatia, it was too late by then as the inaugural edition's champions registered a comfortable win in the end. By the virtue of this win, Rajasthan's unbeaten streak continues in this tournament as they have now won both of their opening games.

