Virender Sehwag Comically Trolls Dale Steyn, MS Dhoni's Chennai Again On His Show: Watch

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with Virat Kohli-led Bangalore taking on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai in the 10th match of the ongoing tournament. As has been the case throughout the season so far, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again took to his social media accounts to share his opinions on the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 game. As part of his social media show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, the former Indian opening batsman expressed his advice for Bangalore captain Virat Kohli in a hilarious manner and also trolled their ace paceman Dale Steyn in the process yet again.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag makes fun of Dale Steyn’s nickname

Ahead of Bangalore’s much-awaited clash against defending champions Mumbai, Virender Sehwag had some advice for Virat Kohli’s side after they lost to Punjab by 97 runs in their previous game. According to Sehwag, captain Kohli should add Moeen Ali into their playing XI against Mumbai because of his performance last year. The former Indian cricketer also added that Bangalore should keep AB de Villiers on wicketkeeping duties and their batsmen (Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and captain Kohli himself) should face more deliveries at the top of the order.

Virender Sehwag also mocked Bangalore’s bowling attack as they conceded 206 runs to Punjab in their last game. Bangalore’s South African import and pace legend Dale Steyn gave away 57 runs off his four overs in the September 24’s high-scoring match. Trolling the 37-year-old pacer, Sehwag said he entered the tournament as a ‘Steyn Gun’ but after being taken to cleaners by KL Rahul and co. and seeing his form, he was confident that even after retirement, he could still take on the South African like he used to, during his playing days.

During the interactive Q&A session with fans at the end of his video, the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ also made fun of Chennai’s faltering batting line-up this season. When asked about what he thinks about the batting of MS Dhoni’s Chennai team, Virender Sehwag said they are playing a “Test match” really well in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 T20 tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s advice for Virat Kohli, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai live streaming details

