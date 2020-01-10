Mahesh Babu Called 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' As One Of The Best Decisions Of His Career

Mahesh Babu is known to be one of the most prominent stars in the South Film Industry. He is known for his film choices and the variety of films that he does. Fans often wait for the release of his film, once released his movies are welcomed with equal enthusiasm as well.

Mahesh Babu: Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the best decisions of my career

Talking to an entertainment portal about his upcoming film the actor mentioned that Sarileru is the best decision of his career. The film is set to go on floors on January 11, and the actor was visibly excited about his upcoming movie. The actor was even quoted saying “Bomma Adiripothundi” which means the film will be excellent.

The actor then proceeded on to praise the director and the cast of the film. He also did not shy away from showing his gratitude towards all the staff that worked on the film. He praised the film and attributed all the credits to Anil Ravipudi.

The actor further added that the film would not have turned out to be the way that it is if it wouldn’t have been for the efforts of Anil. He also said that Anil worked really hard both physically and mentally and he really appreciates his hard work. The Dookudu star also mentioned that after doing several films he was keen on exploring other genres and hence thought about doing this film with Anil.

The actor revealed that after studying the character in the film Anil himself crafted a new stylisation to the character. He said that the role was made keeping Mahesh Babu’s fans interest in mind. Mahesh called himself lucky for landing this type of role at his age and thanked Anil furthermore for bringing it to him. He called Sarileru Neekevvaru a film worth remembering and called the memory an experience he would never forget.

