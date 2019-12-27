Mahesh Babu's Nephew Ashok Galla To Be Joined By Jagapathi Babu In Upcoming Film

South Indian Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla made rounds in the news after announcement of his debut in Telugu film industry. A month after the kickstart of his shoot for the same, reports have surfaced stating that the veteran actor, Jagapathi Babu will join him for the film. Here are all the details known by far on the story:

Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla to share the screen space with Jagapathi Babu

Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla signed Sriram Adittya’s film earlier this year and has been making rounds in the news since then. Mahesh Babu is one of the most influential actors from the Tegulu film industry. Mahesh Babu’s nephew is currently busy working on the upcoming project, which will be helmed by Sriram Adittya.

According to reports, it has been confirmed that Jagapathi Babu will be joining Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla in the film soon. The reports also suggest that Jagapathi Babu will be playing one of the pivotal roles in Sriram Adittya’s upcoming film.

Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla, will share the screen space with Nidhi Agerwal as the leading pair of the film. Mahesh Babu’s sister and Ashok Galla’s mother, Padamavathi Galla is producing her son’s debut film under the banner of Amar Raja Media and Entertainment. Ghibran will work on the music for Sriram Adittya’s drama starring Mahesh Babu’s nephew, Ashok Galla.

Jagapathi Babu’s professional commitments

Jagapathi Babu shared the screen space with Chiranjeevi in the latter’s home production, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor is also reported to have two big films in his kitty already in the form of V and Miss India.

Jagapathi Reddy will share the screen space with the Tamil star Nani for V. Keerthy Suresh will lead Miss India, the other project that Jagapathi Babu is onboard. He is also reported to be joining hands with Mahesh Babu's nephew, Ashok Galla soon.

